September 28, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - Madurai

Madurai Collector M. S. Sangeetha on Thursday flagged off the one-day-awareness tour for the school students to some of the prominent places in the district.

Around 50 students residing in the government children’s home and Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare hostel, as part of the World Tourism Day celebration on September 27, were taken to Mannar Thirumalai Naicker Mahal, Gandhi Memorial museum, Government museum, Kalaignar Memorial library, and Keezhadi museum.

