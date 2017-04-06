Wells being deepened in search of water

The severe drought conditions prevailing in the district has rendered the bore wells dry. The ground water level has also gone down alarmingly leading to panic situation among the entire farming community.

The farmers of Thammampatti block fighting with their back to the wall, as a last resort, have preferred to deepen their open farm wells with the hope of sustaining the standing crops and also provide water to their cattle.

A large number of farmers of Thammampatti and surrounding villages have raised various crops. With the repeated failure of monsoon, the water level in the open farm wells has gone down, much to their concern.

Many farmers tried to sink bore wells to overcome the present drought conditions, but they suffered heavy financial loss as the bore wells failed.

The farmers have found the deepening of open wells the only resort to protect the standing crops and the cattle.

At present workers who are experts in deepening the open wells from Tiruchi, Perambalur, Karur, apart from Salem are involved in the work of deepening the open farm wells in Thammampatti and Gangavalli areas.

However, the increased fee for deepening the farm wells has come as a shock to the farmers. The workers have been demanding exorbitant fee citing the drought conditions and this has made many farmers to think twice before executing the deepening work.

A cross section of the farmers of Thammampatti block say that the water level in the open wells has gown down very much. “We used to have water at a depth of 70 feet till a few months ago. Now the water level has gown down to well below 95 feet”, they complain.

With their attempts to sink new bore wells too not fetching the desired results, the farmers have started concentrating in the open farm wells, which they have been neglecting so far.

The farmers have to spend a lot for deepening the open wells and at the present juncture when they are not able to make the both ends meet, could not muster the needed amount. They have to borrow for this project. The farmers have urged the state government to come forward to sanction financial assistance to those involved in the work of deepening the open wells.