Water supply connections to be disconnected

The Salem Corporation has decided to disconnect water supply connections to all the commercial establishments temporarily to tide over the acute water shortage.

A press release from the Corporation Commissioner, K.R. Selvaraj, said that the civic body was receiving 113 million litres per day of water for drinking water purpose from Mettur Dam.

Water was being supplied to 1.02 lakh connections of which 1,387 were commercial establishments. Water was being supplied to residents in 60 Wards through 6,970 public water taps, and 3,068 borewells, he said.

With water level in the reservoir dropping to 26.59 ft on Friday, the corporation has decided to disconnect water supply for commercial establishments and industrial units from April 10.

They have to arrange their own source of water.

The release said that the connections will be restored once the water level in the reservoir rises.

The Commissioner said that the step was taken to ensure that drinking water was supplied to residents for the next three months. He asked residents to use the water judiciously and not waste it. He asked the residents to draw water from borewells and use it for domestic purpose.