Water released from Amaravathi Dam

To mitigate the drinking water crisis, the Public Works Department officials started releasing water from Amaravathi Dam on Friday.
The PWD (Water Resources Organisation) officials told The Hindu that 393 million cubic feet of water would be discharged through River Amaravathi and Amaravathi Main Canal before Thursday evening next week for various drinking water schemes in the district.
The officials said that the release of water was needed due to prevailing dry climatic conditions even though the water level in the reservoir was not encouraging.
The water level was only 36 ft on Friday against the maxim level of 90 feet.
The release of water will help implement various water schemes of civic bodies in the command area of the dam, said officials.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor