Use water judiciously: municipality

With supply of Cauvery River water to those residing in Rasipuram Municipality stopping, officials have asked them to use the available water judiciously.
Municipal Commissioner Krishnamoorthy said that water was supplied to the municipality by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) through the Rasipuram - Edappadi Combined Water Supply Scheme. Water was drawn from River Cauvery at Nedunkulam village and treated and distributed to the citizens.
Due to poor discharge of water from Stanley Reservoir at Mettur Dam, the flow of water in the river has also dropped. The water does not reach the drawing point. Hence, from April 4, Cauvery could not be supplied to the people.
The commissioner said that people should not waste water from wells and borewells.
He said that old pipelines were being replaced in the municipal limits to prevent wastage of water.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor