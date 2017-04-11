Two new trains from Coimbatore

Coimbatore will get two bi-weekly special fare special trains – one to Krishnarajapuram, and the other to Rameswaram.

Train Number 06059/06060 Coimbatore - Krishnarajapuram - Coimbatore bi-weekly special train will depart Coimbatore on Wednesdays and Sundays at 6.25 a.m. to reach Krishnarajapuram at 2.30 p.m.

It would leave Krishnarajapuram on Wednesdays and Sundays at 9.30 p.m. to reach Coimbatore at 5.40 a.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays. The train will have two second sleeper reserved coaches, five second class reserved coaches and eight general second class unreserved coaches besides two luggage cum brake vans. The train would be in operation from April 19 to June 28.

The train service between Coimbatore and Rameswaram will begin service from April 21. Train Number 06062 will depart Coimbatore on Fridays and Mondays at 8.15 a.m. and run via Palghat, Palghat Town, Pollachi, Udumalpet, Palani, Oddanchathiram, Dindigul, Madurai, Manamadurai, Ramanathapuram, to reach Rameswaram at 6.40 p.m.

Train number 06061 will leave Rameswaram at 8 a.m. on Saturdays and Tuesdays to reach Coimbatore at 5.30 p.m. The train will have two second class sleeper reserved coaches, five second class reserved coaches, eight general second class unreserved coaches and two luggage cum brake vans.