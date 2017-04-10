Treat waste water for further use

An expert in the field of geology has called for treating waste water so that it can be used for domestic purposes.

He was speaking at a seminar organised here to to mark the 226th year of formation of Salem district by the Salem Historical Society and YMCA here recently.

Professor from the Department of Geology, Government Arts College, Tirumurugan, said that those who lived 1,000 years ago were experts in water management which was evident from the rain water harvesting system at the temple in Darasuram, near Kumbakonam, in Thanjavur district.

The surplus water on the temple premises was diverted to the temple tank through a channel. But the system was not followed now leading to the closure of the tank, he added.

He said that the excavation at Keeladi in Sivaganga district showed that water harvesting system was in place there.

Because of 40% drop in rain last year, severe drought was prevailing in the State. Between 1991 and 2016, ground water level in the district had dropped by up to 8 ft.

If the exploitation of ground water continued in the city, Guhai and Shevapet will go without water in 2025, he said.

Because of concrete flooring of River Thirumanimutharu, ground water in these areas could not be recharged leading to depletion in the water levels.

To face the situation, rain water harvesting should be made mandatory at all households and commercial establishments. Also, waste water that is let into drains should be processed and re-used for domestic purpose, he added.

YMCA vice-president P.G. Manuvel Stephens, general secretary John Michael Jose, society’s president Immanuel J. Jayasingh, general secretary J. Barnabas and others participated.