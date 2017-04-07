Traffic regulataions in Tirupur

To facilitate the construction of elevated road corridor along Kamarajar Road, the police have imposed restrictions on vehicles entering Old Bus Stand from April 9 till the work gets completed.

Public transport buses going to Erode and Salem would originate from the temporary bay created near Perumal temple.

Buses bound for Avinashi, Uthukuli, Mangalam, and Perumanallur would start from the bay created in front of the corporation office.

Movement of heavy vehicles along Kamarajar road too has been restricted.