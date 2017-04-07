Trade fair: move on to ensure participation

The Indian Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) has started mobilising participants for the garment fair planned in Japan to help improve the exports.

The ready made garments exports (both knitwear and woven together) from India to Japan stand at an abysmal low of $ 0.2 billion per annum even though there has been some progression in the last few years.

China’s export stood at $29 billion per annum to Japan.

Industry sources said that the huge difference in exports of the two countries was a clear indication that there remained a huge potential for the Indian garment manufacturers provided they unleashed tactics to capture niche market segments.

“We are now in liaison with Tirupur exporters to ensure maximum participation to the garment fair. When we held a similar event an year back, five exporters from Tirupur, and from other clusters took part,” said ITPO deputy general manager V. Narayanan.

The trade fair would be giving an opportunity for the garment manufacturers to display their portfolio of ‘high fashion’ wears and winter wears, among few other selective items, and attract prospective buyers from Japan.

The exporting units falling under the MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) category will get subsidy to partially offset the participation charges, said the ITPO sources.