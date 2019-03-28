Sringeri Mutt Road gets a colourful makeover

Sringeri Mutt Road is wide and spacious. With the Mandaveli MRTS railway station situated right along the road, it is a vantage point. It is also one of the most misused roads, affected by unauthorised parking and encroachments.

But things are getting better for this road, thanks to efforts being taken by resident welfare associations in Mandaveli. Their strategy involves working closely with the government agencies concerned and non-governmental organisations, and effecting change.

Thiruveedhi Amman Koil Street Resident Association (TAKSRA) and Eco Konnectors are leading the initiative to reclaim this space for motorists and pedestrians.

The Association joined hands with Karam Korpom — Stop Abusing Public Spaces, a Mylapore-based NGO, the Traffic Police Department, Greater Chennai Corporation and launched a clean-up drive.

K.L. Bala of TAKSRA, says the Association members met with Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) M. Sree Abhinav and Corporation officials to chalk out a plan to reclaim the road and make it pedestrian-friendly.

“The walls were plastered with posters and the pavement was stinking and filled with liquor bottles. The Traffic Police Department stepped in and removed the vehicles had been parked without permission, and workers from Ramky Enviro Engineers, the private conservancy operator deployed by the Corporation cleared all the waste dumped on the pavement and along the road. Volunteers from Karam Korpom are painting the walls and with the help of more volunteers, we expect to complete it in the coming weeks.”

A broken wall which was being misused with garbage being dumped around it, was sealed with the support of HDFC Bank which sponsored the rebuilding cost as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility initiative.

The painting cost was borne by the residents, he adds. Saplings have been planted along the road to prevent further abuse.

The clean-up drive is part of a larger initiative to make residential areas and arterial stretches free of encroachments.

“We are starting with Sringeri Mutt Road. We have identified a few streets — First Cross Road and Second Main Road in R.K. Nagar, and Thiruveedhi Amman Koil Street. We are working with Corporation officials and the traffic police to make the streets pedestrian-friendly,” Bala says.

The Association plans to form a team of ‘street champions’, who would be responsible for driving green initiatives in the neighbourhoods selected and also keep a watch on encroachments and unauthorised parking.

Those interested in joining the wall painting initiative may call 98840 32182.