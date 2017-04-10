Quiz contest winners

V. Varun Kumar, and R. Vignesh from the Sona School of Management in the city emerged victorious at the Salem regional round of the Tata Crucible Campus Quiz 2017 held here recently.
B. Balasudharsana Krishnan, and G. Prasanth from Narasus Sarathy Institute of Technology, Salem finished runners up.
While the winners won ₹ 75,000, the runners up became rich by ₹ 35,000.
Varun Kumar, and Vignesh will compete with winners from seven cities in the Zone-4 finals to be held in Coimbatore.
At the Salem regional round 172 two-member teams participated.
Giri Balasubramaniam, was the quiz master.
R.P. Sarathy, founder, Narasu’s Sarathy Institute of Technology (NSIT), felicitated the winners at the valediction. B. Nitish Harihar, chairman of the institute was the guest of honour at the event.
