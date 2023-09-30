ADVERTISEMENT

Zero Waste Festival under way in Puducherry

September 30, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

L-G recommends an eco-friendly lifestyle, optimal water and power consumption, planting more trees and better waste management practices, including recycling of plastic.

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has stressed the importance of controlling the generation of plastic waste.

Launching the ‘Zero Waste Festival 2023’ (Elimination of Plastic Waste) recently, at the Arboretum Centre on East Coast Road in Chinna Kotakuppam, the Lt. Governor pointed out that according to one estimate, there will be more plastic waste in the ocean than fish “if we do not control our use of plastic waste”.

Improper disposal of waste, lack of sanitation and improper handling of plastic sheets can cause global warming and cause huge risks, she said.

Ms. Soundararajan recommended an eco-friendly lifestyle, optimal water and power consumption, planting more trees and better waste management practices, including recycling of plastic.

Jayanti Ravi, Secretary , Auroville Foundation, Kirti Chandak, founder of TASMAI centre for art and culture, and festival convenor also participated.

The venue is bustling with stalls showcasing solar-cooked and traditionally prepared cuisines, eco-friendly lifestyle products, upcoming and upskilling activities.

The festival, which is on till October 2, also features music concerts, art expo and ecopreneurs sessions.

