ADVERTISEMENT

Zero Shadow Day in Puducherry on August 21

August 20, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Pondicherry Science Forum, in collaboration with Vigyan Prasar, New Delhi, and Rotary Club of Pondicherry Galaxy, will organise an event at Fatima Higher Secondary School, Karuvadikuppam, on Monday to popularise Zero Shadow Day.

Zero Shadow Day (ZSD) is the day when the sun will rise at true East and set at true West. ZSD, a celestial phenomenon, occurs twice a year. On Monday, the sun’s rays will fall exactly perpendicular on Pondicherry and create a zero shadow around 12.14 p.m. The forum would provide kits and other materials for conducting the outreach on ZSD, a press release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US