Zero Shadow Day in Puducherry on August 21

August 20, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Pondicherry Science Forum, in collaboration with Vigyan Prasar, New Delhi, and Rotary Club of Pondicherry Galaxy, will organise an event at Fatima Higher Secondary School, Karuvadikuppam, on Monday to popularise Zero Shadow Day.

Zero Shadow Day (ZSD) is the day when the sun will rise at true East and set at true West. ZSD, a celestial phenomenon, occurs twice a year. On Monday, the sun’s rays will fall exactly perpendicular on Pondicherry and create a zero shadow around 12.14 p.m. The forum would provide kits and other materials for conducting the outreach on ZSD, a press release said.