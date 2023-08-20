HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Zero Shadow Day in Puducherry on August 21

August 20, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Pondicherry Science Forum, in collaboration with Vigyan Prasar, New Delhi, and Rotary Club of Pondicherry Galaxy, will organise an event at Fatima Higher Secondary School, Karuvadikuppam, on Monday to popularise Zero Shadow Day.

Zero Shadow Day (ZSD) is the day when the sun will rise at true East and set at true West. ZSD, a celestial phenomenon, occurs twice a year. On Monday, the sun’s rays will fall exactly perpendicular on Pondicherry and create a zero shadow around 12.14 p.m. The forum would provide kits and other materials for conducting the outreach on ZSD, a press release said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.