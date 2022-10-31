Zero new COVID-19 cases in the U.T.

Case fatality rate remains at 1.13% and recovery rate at 98.8%

The Union Territory reported zero new cases from 127 tests and nil recoveries on Monday.

The overall tally is 1,974 deaths, 134 active cases, a total of 1,75,375 cases and 1,73, 267 recovered patients.

The case fatality rate remained at 1.13% and recovery rate at 98.8%.

While two patients are in hospital, 132 are in home isolation.

Of an estimated 24.28 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.6 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 43 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has, till date, administered a total of 22,55,634 vaccine doses.