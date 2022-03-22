Zero new case in U.T.

No COVID-19 death was reported and no new case was detected in the Union Territory on Tuesday. With two patients recovering from the infection in the last 24 hours, the number of active cases stood at 11, all of whom were in home isolation. The toll remained at 1,962. The Union Territory has so far recorded 1,65,772 cases and 1,63,799 recoveries. Of an estimated 22.22 lakh tests conducted so far, over 18.70 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 3,156 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered a total of 16,16,148 vaccine doses.