Zero new case, death in U.T.

No new COVID-19 case was identified from 70 tests and no death reported in the Union Territory on Monday. With the number of recoveries also nil in the last 24 hours, the total recorded cases remained at 1,65,772 and recoveries at 1,63,797. The cumulative toll stayed at 1,962. Of an estimated 22.25 lakh tests conducted so far, over 18.70 lakh returned negative. The case fatality rate was 1.18% and recovery rate 98.81%. Meanwhile, 173 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has, till date, administered a total of 16,12,972 vaccine doses.