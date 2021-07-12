Zero deaths in U.T. in over 100 days of the second wave

PUDUCHERRY

12 July 2021 01:09 IST

Puducherry adds 145 new cases to tally; recovery rate stands at 97.25%

The Union Territory registered zero deaths for the first time in over 100 days of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic even as 145 new cases were added to the tally on Sunday.

The cumulative toll remained at 1,769.

Puducherry accounted for 118 of the new cases, which were detected from 5,821 tests, followed by Karaikal (16), Yanam (four) and Mahe (seven).

With 213 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the active number of cases stood at 1,505.

Of this, 251 patients were in hospitals, and 1,254 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 2.49%, case fatality rate 1.49% and recovery rate 97.25%.

The Union Territory recorded an aggregate of 1,18,976 cases against 1,15,702 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 13.85 lakh tests conducted so far, over 11.83 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 16 healthcare workers, seven frontline personnel and 6,242 members of the public took their COVID-19 vaccine shots in the last 24 hours.

The total number of people vaccinated in the Union Territory stood at 5,85,042.