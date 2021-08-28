Zero deaths, 80 cases in U.T.

No COVID-19 death was recorded in the Union Territory on Friday, while 80 new cases took the tally to 1,23,231.

Puducherry accounted for 48 fresh cases, which were detected from 2,991 tests, followed by Mahe (15), Karaikal (14), and Yanam (3).

The test positivity rate was 2.67%, case fatality rate 1.47% and recovery rate 97.91%.

The cumulative toll remained at 1,809 with Puducherry at 1,429, Karaikal at 235, Yanam at 105 and Mahe at 40.

768 active cases

With 79 patients recovering from the infection, the active cases stood at 768.

Of an estimated 16.24 lakh tests administered so far, over 13.78 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 3,199 people took the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, taking the total vaccinated population in the Union Territory to 7,95,826.