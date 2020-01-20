Over 500 participate in Yuva Yoga Sangamam at Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth

A mass yoga demonstration was held recently under the auspices of the Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth.

The ‘Yuva Yoga Sangamam’ hosted in commemoration of 157th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda was co-hosted by the Centre for Yoga Therapy Education and Research (CYTER) in association with Internal Quality Assessment Cell (IQAC), and supported by the International Centre for Yoga Education and Research (ICYER), Pondicherry Yogasana Association (PYA) and Indian Yoga Association (IYA).

Over 550 students, faculty and staff members participated in the event.

M K Rajagopalan, SBV Chancellor, Subhash Chandra Parija, Vice Chancellor, and a host of faculty and representatives of ICYER, PYA and IYA attended the demonstration led by Meena Ramanathan, Deputy Director, CYTER.

Prof. Parija said yoga was panacea for both mind and body and noted that the SBV had taken the lead in harnessing the power of mass yoga in inculcating confidence, values and ethical practice in young minds.

The “Award of Excellence” bestowed on CYTER during the 26th International Yoga Festival of Department of Tourism was also handed over to the Vice Chancellor by Madanmohan, vice chairperson of IYA.