Puducherry

Over 500 participate in Yuva Yoga Sangamam at Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth

A mass yoga demonstration marked celebration of National Youth Day under the auspices of the Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth.

A mass yoga demonstration marked celebration of National Youth Day under the auspices of the Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

more-in

The mass demonstration was hosted on the 157th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda

A mass yoga demonstration was held recently under the auspices of the Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth.

The ‘Yuva Yoga Sangamam’ hosted in commemoration of 157th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda was co-hosted by the Centre for Yoga Therapy Education and Research (CYTER) in association with Internal Quality Assessment Cell (IQAC), and supported by the International Centre for Yoga Education and Research (ICYER), Pondicherry Yogasana Association (PYA) and Indian Yoga Association (IYA).

Over 550 students, faculty and staff members participated in the event.

M K Rajagopalan, SBV Chancellor, Subhash Chandra Parija, Vice Chancellor, and a host of faculty and representatives of ICYER, PYA and IYA attended the demonstration led by Meena Ramanathan, Deputy Director, CYTER.

Prof. Parija said yoga was panacea for both mind and body and noted that the SBV had taken the lead in harnessing the power of mass yoga in inculcating confidence, values and ethical practice in young minds.

The “Award of Excellence” bestowed on CYTER during the 26th International Yoga Festival of Department of Tourism was also handed over to the Vice Chancellor by Madanmohan, vice chairperson of IYA.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Puducherry
Puducherry
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 20, 2020 11:26:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/yuva-yoga-sangamam-at-sri-balaji-vidyapeeth/article30609881.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY