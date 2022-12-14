YouTuber Vasan, 300 others booked for obstructing traffic in Cuddalore

December 14, 2022 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - CUDDALORE

While he was on his way to inaugurate the office of Senthil, over 300 youths riding motorcycles joined him, slowing down traffic movement in the town

The Hindu Bureau

A large number of youth riding motorcycles joined YouTuber Vasan, while he was in Cuddalore to attend a function on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Cuddalore New Town police on Wednesday booked YouTuber TTF Vasan and 300 others for disrupting traffic in the town.

According to police, the YouTuber was in the town for inaugurating the office of Senthil, 32. While Mr. Vasan was on his way to the venue in his car, over 300 youths riding motorcycles joined him. As a result, traffic movement slowed at several locations in the town.

Police said no permission had been granted for the motorcycle rally. Following a complaint lodged by Sub-Inspector Kathiravan, the police booked a case against Mr. Vasan, Mr. Senthil and others under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), read with section 4 of Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act.

