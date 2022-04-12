Youth without specific skills could derail economy of a country: Puducherry Speaker

Selvam calls for programmes to uplift them

Selvam calls for programmes to uplift them

Puducherry Speaker R. Selvam has stressed the need for starting skill development programmes for the youth in the country.

Participating in the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association meeting held at Guwahati on Monday, the Speaker said the government had a responsibility to develop the personal and professional skills of the youth in the country.

“Youth without relevant skills and knowledge may derail the economy and create more trouble for the country. If the youth is properly skilled and absorbed in the job market, it could contribute to higher economic growth,” a statement quoted him as saying.

The Union Government had launched several skill development programmes targeting school and college students. It should be ensured that such schemes reached the down trodden and needy people, Mr. Selvam said.

“Youth power is important for a nation’s progress and stability. A country not only depends on wealth and resources it possess but also on the quality of people and their intellectual mindset,” he said.

The Speaker also emphasised the need to develop the skills of the youth in rural areas. “We have to focus on those, below average and poor youth, whose education and employment opportunities are very limited,” he said.

Financial institutions and entrepreneurs should formulate customised schemes to encourage them. “The governments have also got a huge responsibility in maintaining their physical health. There is a need to promote sporting events in the country to keep them physically fit,” he added.