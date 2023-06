June 22, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Hundreds of educated youth in Puducherry on Thursday took out a procession demanding filling up of LDC and UDC posts. They also sought the filling up 20% of Assistant posts in various government departments through competitive examination. The youth took out the procession from Swadeshi Mill Complex to a point near Immaculate Church. A delegation also met the Chief Minister and submitted a memorandum in this regard.