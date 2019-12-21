Puducherry

Youth stage protest against citizenship law

Youngsters from various walks of life staging a demonstration against CAA near the head post office in Puducherry on Friday. S.S. Kumar

Youngsters from various walks of life staging a demonstration against CAA near the head post office in Puducherry on Friday. S.S. Kumar   | Photo Credit: S_S_KUMAR

more-in

Around 50 youth on Friday staged a demonstration near the head post office on Rangapillai Street against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Dona Gohain from Assam who works here as a public relations staff, said the CAA will destroy the ethnic identity of Assam. “We already have a huge number of refugees. Now, the question is whether we have the space to accommodate more. The Act will destroy Assam and displace original inhabitants,” she said. The Centre should revoke its decision to implement CAA before it created further damage in the country, she demanded.

Arvind Rane of Adishakti Theatre in Auroville said the CAA was anti-human and undemocratic. “Moreover, after bringing out an unconstitutional legislation, the Central government has the audacity to tell people that they should not question. People have to right to question the policies which they consider wrong. It is against the basic democratic principles. We are not living in a monarchy,” he said. Under the Constitution, religion was not a criteria for citizenship. The Centre has undermined constitutional principles, he charged.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Puducherry
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 21, 2019 1:15:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/youth-stage-protest-against-citizenship-law/article30362837.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY