Youth stage protest against citizenship law

Around 50 youth on Friday staged a demonstration near the head post office on Rangapillai Street against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Dona Gohain from Assam who works here as a public relations staff, said the CAA will destroy the ethnic identity of Assam. “We already have a huge number of refugees. Now, the question is whether we have the space to accommodate more. The Act will destroy Assam and displace original inhabitants,” she said. The Centre should revoke its decision to implement CAA before it created further damage in the country, she demanded.

Arvind Rane of Adishakti Theatre in Auroville said the CAA was anti-human and undemocratic. “Moreover, after bringing out an unconstitutional legislation, the Central government has the audacity to tell people that they should not question. People have to right to question the policies which they consider wrong. It is against the basic democratic principles. We are not living in a monarchy,” he said. Under the Constitution, religion was not a criteria for citizenship. The Centre has undermined constitutional principles, he charged.