Youth killed in accident

A second-year nursing student of a private college here was killed after his speeding bike rammed another two-wheeler on Friday morning.

Tharun, 20, a resident of Villianur, was on his way to college when his bike rammed a two-wheeler coming in the opposite direction. He was thrown on the road. He sustained serious head injuries and died on the spot. The rider of the bike coming in the opposite direction, Kulasekaran, also sustained minor injuries.

Police said after Tharun fell down, the bike skid on the road and then hit another two-wheeler. Vimal who was riding the bike with his daughter, Pavithra in the pillion, also sustained minor injuries in the incident.