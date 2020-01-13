Youth helpline mobile app launched in Puducherry

Trust for Youth and Child Leadership (TYCL) has launched a youth helpline mobile application jointly with Labour Department, Government of Puducherry.

The mobile app has been developed exclusively for the young people of Puducherry in partnership with Amigo One.

Those who participated in the formal launch of the mobile app included Rajeev Jain, Director (C&CR), Pondicherry University, E. Vallavan, Labour Commissioner, Rachana Singh, SP (Traffic – Head Quarters) and Balan Ponmani Stephan, psychiatrist, Government General Hospital, Puducherry.

The app is available on Google Play Store. Concurrently, a “Harvesting Youth Leadership 2020” workshop was also organised.

According to TYCL, Puducherry has a suicide rate which is three times higher than the national average. According to the recent National Crime Record Bureau 2018 Report, Puducherry secured second top place in the rate of suicide in India.

The same report reveals that more than 50% of the victims were in the age group of 14-35 years, and this trend has been holding almost for a decade.

Health crisis

In 2014, in response to this public health crisis, TYCL launched the Puducherry Youth Helpline (9655507090) a virtual crisis helpline, which offers a variety of services to address the root causes of suicide.

These include mental health counselling, education loan support, career guidance, job assistance, fellowships, and entrepreneurship.

Services are currently available from Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In addition to this, for every suicide, there are 8 to 10 repeated suicide attempts. These figures present a massive loss to society.

Young people are losing their productive years of life, and the magnitude of youth suicide is a pressing public health concern.

According to R. Suresh Krishna, TYCL administrator, TYCL aims to achieve zero youth suicide.

Through the newly launched mobile app, the plan is to reach about 5 lakh youths in Puducherry in 2020.