Puducherry

Youth held for forging G.O on lockdown restrictions in U.T.

The Puducherry Cyber Crime police, on Sunday, arrested a youth on charges of forging a government order on COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in the Union Territory and posting it as his WhatsApp status.

Police said the accused, Praveen Kumar, of Uruvaiyar near Villianur, downloaded and forged the government document, dated April 21, 2021, on his phone. He reportedly forged the date on the order and posted the same as his WhatsApp status to create panic among members of the public.

Following a complaint lodged by Puducherry Collector E. Vallavan, the Cyber Crime police registered a case. He was arrested and his mobile phone was seized. Further investigations are on.


