Youth from Villupuram steps on fence, electrocuted

A 25-year-old man was electrocuted when he came in contact with an electric fence erected around a field in Melsevur near Gingee on Thursday night.
According to police, Bakthavatchalam, a black gram farmer in Melsevur village, had installed the electric fence around his farm to keep wild boars away. On Thursday, R. Saravanan from Pongarapattu village and his father Raji came to the village to hunt hares.
When Saravanan stepped on the fence, he was electrocuted. The Gingee police have registered a case and are investigating.
