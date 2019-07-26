Youth empowerment workshop held

Youth engagement for attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations was the focus of a workshop for school and college students held in the city recently.

The half-day youth empowerment workshop was hosted by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Amritapuri campus.

The workshop held at the Vivekananda Higher Secondary School, Lawspet, was organised as a part of the University’s Youth Empowerment Programme. S. Sundari Nanda, Director General of Police launched the initiative.

Over 240 selected students, accompanied by their respective staff coordinators, from over 20 schools and colleges in the city participated in the workshop.

The workshop served to introduce and strengthen the understanding among youth of why and how they can best contribute to the achievement of the SDGs and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Besides, the workshop discussed the benefits of group meditation and prayer to achieve peace and happiness both individually and in the world.

According to a press note, the programme is personally guided by spiritual leader, Sri Mata Amritanandamayi and focuses on self-transformation of the youth through social service aligned towards the UN SDGs, disseminating values of Indian culture and thus nurturing compassionate leaders for the future.