HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth Congress workers stage protest against government failure to check inflation

July 09, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Youth Congress workers staging a protest against the NDA governments at the Centre and in Puducherry on Sunday.

Youth Congress workers staging a protest against the NDA governments at the Centre and in Puducherry on Sunday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Youth Congress workers took to the streets on Sunday to condemn the failure of the NDA governments at the Centre and in the Union Territory to check inflation and the prices of vegetables and other essentials.

The workers paid mock homage to an LPG cylinder and an assortment of essentials, the prices of which have risen beyond the reach of the common man under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Youth Congress said.

Puducherry Youth Congress president Anandbabu Natarajan led the protest.

Puducherry Congress Committee president V. Vaithilingam, former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Congress Legislature Party leader M. Vaithianathan, former Minister M.O.H.F. Shahjahan and former Deputy Speaker M.N.R. Balan took part at the protest.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.