Youth Congress workers held in Puducherry

March 22, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The workers protested against the erection of banners in front of the statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Kamaraj

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Youth Congress staging a protest against the erection of banners in front of the Kamarajar statute on Anna Salai in Puducherry on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

About 50 workers of the Youth Congress were arrested when they staged a demonstration at Raja theatre junction on Wednesday in protest against the erection of banners in front of the statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Kamaraj.

Municipality workers removing the banners, which were erected in front of Kamarajar statue on Anna Salai in Puducherry on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The agitators said the banners erected by a political party had completely shrouded the statue of the Congress leader and demanded the authorities to immediately remove them. As the agitators refused to budge, the police evicted them from the spot and arrested them.

