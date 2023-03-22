HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth Congress workers held in Puducherry

The workers protested against the erection of banners in front of the statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Kamaraj

March 22, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Youth Congress staging a protest against the erection of banners in front of the Kamarajar statute on Anna Salai in Puducherry on Wednesday.

Members of Youth Congress staging a protest against the erection of banners in front of the Kamarajar statute on Anna Salai in Puducherry on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

About 50 workers of the Youth Congress were arrested when they staged a demonstration at Raja theatre junction on Wednesday in protest against the erection of banners in front of the statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Kamaraj.

Municipality workers removing the banners, which were erected in front of Kamarajar statue on Anna Salai in Puducherry on Wednesday.

Municipality workers removing the banners, which were erected in front of Kamarajar statue on Anna Salai in Puducherry on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The agitators said the banners erected by a political party had completely shrouded the statue of the Congress leader and demanded the authorities to immediately remove them. As the agitators refused to budge, the police evicted them from the spot and arrested them.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.