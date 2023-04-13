ADVERTISEMENT

Youth Congress workers held for picketing Excise Department

April 13, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The agitators led by Puducherry Youth Congress president Anand Babu Natarajan raised slogans against the ruling AINRC-BJP Government for issuing new permits for opening resto bars in the city

The Hindu Bureau

About 70 members of the Youth Congress were arrested when they picketed the office of the Department of Excise here on Wednesday demanding the Puducherry Government to cancel the permits granted for the opening of resto bars in the city.

The agitators led by Puducherry Youth Congress president Anand Babu Natarajan raised slogans against the ruling AINRC-BJP Government for issuing new permits for opening resto bars in the city. They said that the opening of resto bars would do more harm to Puducherry and result in deterioration of Law and Order.

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, PCC president A.V. Subramanian, and Lawspet MLA M. Vaithinathan participated in the protest. When the Youth Congress workers attempted to force their way through the barricades and enter the Excise Department office, the police intervened and arrested them.

