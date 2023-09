September 23, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Youth Congress has requested the District Collector to enforce a ban on displaying banners in public places. President of Puducherry Youth Congress Committee Anandhbabu Natarajan, in a statement, said the ban should be enforced strictly after the two fatal accidents involving two-wheeler riders. The accidents were the result of display of publicity materials on arterial roads. The organisation has decided not to erect banners coinciding with party events, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.