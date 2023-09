September 23, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Youth Congress has requested the District Collector to enforce a ban on displaying banners in public places. President of Puducherry Youth Congress Committee Anandhbabu Natarajan, in a statement, said the ban should be enforced strictly after the two fatal accidents involving two-wheeler riders. The accidents were the result of display of publicity materials on arterial roads. The organisation has decided not to erect banners coinciding with party events, the release said.