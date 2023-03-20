HamberMenu
Youth booked for impregnating minor girl

The sexual assault came to light when the girl’s mother took her to a hospital for a check-up on March 16

March 20, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Ramanatham police have booked a 21-year-old youth under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on charges of sexually assaulting and impregnating a minor girl.

Police said the accused, a daily wage worker, sexually assaulted the girl, a class XII student multiple times on the promise of marrying her.

The sexual assault came to light when the girl’s mother took her to a hospital for a check-up on March 16. The minor gave birth to a preterm baby girl the next day and the baby died on March 19. Following a complaint lodged by the girl’s family, the police have booked the accused under Sections 5 (1), 5 (j), (ii), and 6 of POCSO Act.

