Puducherry

Youth arrested for sexual assault of minor

He was detained under Goondas Act on Monday

A 22-year-old man arrested in connection with the abduction and sexual assault of a minor girl in January was detained under the Goondas Act on Monday.

The accused D. Sathish of Tiruvarur district had abducted the 15-year-old girl and sexually abused her.

The Puduchathiram police arrested Sathish and a case was registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Based on the recommendations of Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav, Collector V. Anbuselvan ordered his detention under the Goondas Act. The orders were served on him in the Cuddalore Central Prison.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 10, 2020 3:57:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/youth-arrested-for-sexual-assault-of-minor/article31031090.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY