Young lawyer dies after a road accident in Puducherry

June 18, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A young lawyer died at a private hospital after the car he was driving crashed into a roadside tree near Balaji theatre in the early hours of Sunday.

According to the police, Akshay Premkumar, 26, a resident of Vaysial Street, was proceeding to Chennai when the car hit the tree . The incident happened at 3. 40 a.m.

He informed his father and went to a private hospital in the town to get treated for the injury on his nose. Then he went back home, which is just around a kilometre away from the hospital.

Around two hours after he reached home, Mr. Akshay complained of chest pain. Accompanied by his father, he again went to the hospital. While the doctors were attending on him, he collapsed and efforts to resurrect him failed. He was declared dead around 8 a.m, the police said.

The police said he must have dozed off while driving and hit the tree. Mr. Akshay was practicsng at the District Court here. The exact cause of accident could be ascertained only after post-mortem report, they said.

