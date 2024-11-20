Young doctors exhorted to .continuously update their knowledge and strive for excellence

Degree certificates and prizes for meritorious students were presented at the 8th graduation day ceremony of the Sri Manakula Vinayagar Medical College and Hospital organised recently. Achal Gulati M.S., Vice-Chancellor and President, Mahatma Gandhi University of Medical Sciences and Technology, Jaipur, who was the chief guest, reminded the young doctors of their role in the community.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also stressed the need for them to continuously update their knowledge and strive for excellence.

M. Dhanasekaran, chairman of Sri Manakula Vinayagar Educational Trust (SMVE Trust) and Chancellor of Takshashila University presided over the function, and emphasised the importance of hard work to achieve success. College Dean R.N. Kagne administered the Hippocratic oath.

The ceremony also saw eight postgraduates and 10 undergraduates receive University gold medals and gold coins.

D. Nila Priyadharshini, Pro Chancellor of Takshashila University, D. Rajarajan, SMVET treasurer, S. Velayudham, Joint Secretary, D. Rajagovindan, College Director, Karthikeyan K, Dean (Academic), M. Pragash, Medical Superintendent, Soundariya. K, Deputy Dean Academic (UG), T. Dhatchinamurthy, Registrar and faculty of SMVMCH participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.