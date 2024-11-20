 />
Young doctors exhorted to .continuously update their knowledge and strive for excellence

Published - November 20, 2024 09:11 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
The 8th graduation day of the Sri Manakula Vinayagar Medical College and Hospital was held recently.

The 8th graduation day of the Sri Manakula Vinayagar Medical College and Hospital was held recently. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Degree certificates and prizes for meritorious students were presented at the 8th graduation day ceremony of the Sri Manakula Vinayagar Medical College and Hospital organised recently. Achal Gulati M.S., Vice-Chancellor and President, Mahatma Gandhi University of Medical Sciences and Technology, Jaipur, who was the chief guest, reminded the young doctors of their role in the community.

He also stressed the need for them to continuously update their knowledge and strive for excellence.

M. Dhanasekaran, chairman of Sri Manakula Vinayagar Educational Trust (SMVE Trust) and Chancellor of Takshashila University presided over the function, and emphasised the importance of hard work to achieve success. College Dean R.N. Kagne administered the Hippocratic oath.

The ceremony also saw eight postgraduates and 10 undergraduates receive University gold medals and gold coins.

D. Nila Priyadharshini, Pro Chancellor of Takshashila University, D. Rajarajan, SMVET treasurer, S. Velayudham, Joint Secretary, D. Rajagovindan, College Director, Karthikeyan K, Dean (Academic), M. Pragash, Medical Superintendent, Soundariya. K, Deputy Dean Academic (UG), T. Dhatchinamurthy, Registrar and faculty of SMVMCH participated.

