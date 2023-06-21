Yoga should find a place in school curriculum, says L-G

June 21, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Various government departments and non-governmental organisations conducted various events to celebrate the 9th International Day of Yoga on Wednesday.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who joined a group of students in practising yoga postures during an event hosted by the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Directorate of Lighthouses at the Lighthouse complex, underscored the unique benefits of the ancient system in boosting the health of body and mind.

The Lt. Governor called for yoga to be made a subject even in government schools and taught to children, alongside self-defence martial skills.

Pointing to the possibility in the future of celebrating June 21 as a health and mental festival, Ms. Soundararajan felt that children could be initiated into yoga even from the age of five. Parents should take a vow to teach yoga to all children from the age of five, as they should to breastfeed their babies, she added.

According to Ms. Soundararajan, even as India has popularised yoga across the world, several clinical studies were coming up with scientific evidence of its therapeutic benefits. Pointing out that yoga is the art of keeping the mind and body healthy in a harmonious balance, she said yoga was to humankind what a lighthouse beacon was to a ship on the far seas.

“Yoga does not have to be practised in a public arena. You can learn the art of yoga at home irrespective of age. As a doctor, I will say that the art of yoga has a very close relationship with physical health and mental health,” the Lt. Governor said.

D. Balaji, Director of Fisheries and Fishermen’s Welfare, D. Venkataraman, Deputy Director General, Directorate of Lighthouses and Lightships, Chennai and K. Karthik Chensudar, Director, also participated.

Later, the Lt. Governor also inaugurated the celebrations organised by the Department of Tourism, Department of Education, Department of Indian System of Medicine and Puducherry Pollution Control Board at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

Addressing the event, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy called for a wider adoption of yoga that helped maintain mind-body equilibrium.

S. Selvaganabathy, MP, Speaker R. Selvam, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, Tourism Secretary D. Manikandan, P. Priytarshny, Director of Tourism and School Education and Aman Sharma, Director of Higher and Technical Education participated.

Pondicherry University and Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth were among the institutions that held various events to mark Yoga Day.