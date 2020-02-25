Yoga guru Tao Porchon Lynch’s Puducherry connect

Yoga guru Tao Porchon-Lynch, who died in White Plains, New York, at the age of 101 on February 21, had a fondness for Puducherry, for she was born in the city.

Ms. Porchon-Lynch, whose zest for life and indomitable spirit had inspired men and women from across the world, was born in erstwhile Pondicherry in 1918 to a French father and Indian mother.

Certified by the Guinness Book of Records as the oldest living yoga teacher, Ms. Porchon-Lynch spent most of her childhood here. She discovered yoga as an eight-year-old child and since underwent tutelage under yogis such as Sri Aurobindo, BKS Iyengar and Maharishi Mahesh Yogi.

Raised by her uncle, Vital Porchon, who built rail-lines across Asia, she has walked with many leaders of political movements — Mahatma Gandhi during the Salt March of 1930, and later the 1963 March on Washington with Martin Luther King Jr. During her stint as a Hollywood actress, she hobnobbed with the likes of Marilyn Monroe, Clark Gable and Elizabeth Taylor.

In an e-mail exchange with The Hindu late in 2016, Ms. Porchon-Lynch, who was conferred the Padma Shri in 2019, said, “My memory of Puducherry is walking into my home, seeing someone sitting on a cushion on the floor and finding out that it was Mahatma Gandhi.” “I visited Puducherry only once. I took a young German yoga teacher back with me. I would like to visit again.” Alas, that was never to be.

She was once asked whether she could dance. “I said just a little and that I would like to dance the tango before I die. They asked me why I din’t start then. Since then, I have never stopped,” said the yoga guru who went on to master the bolero, tango, mambo, cha-cha, samba and swing dance. She pulled off a mind-blowing dance performance at America’s Got Talent.

“There is nothing you cannot do,” was her motto. And, she lived by it every step of the way.