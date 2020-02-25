Puducherry

Yoga guru Tao Porchon Lynch’s Puducherry connect

Indomitable spirit: A screen grab of Tao Porchon-Lynch’s performance on America's Got Talent in 2015; right, a demonstration at the Taj Mahal.

Indomitable spirit: A screen grab of Tao Porchon-Lynch’s performance on America's Got Talent in 2015; right, a demonstration at the Taj Mahal.  

Tao Porchon-Lynch, born in the U.T., died on February 21 aged 101 years

Yoga guru Tao Porchon-Lynch, who died in White Plains, New York, at the age of 101 on February 21, had a fondness for Puducherry, for she was born in the city.

Ms. Porchon-Lynch, whose zest for life and indomitable spirit had inspired men and women from across the world, was born in erstwhile Pondicherry in 1918 to a French father and Indian mother.

Certified by the Guinness Book of Records as the oldest living yoga teacher, Ms. Porchon-Lynch spent most of her childhood here. She discovered yoga as an eight-year-old child and since underwent tutelage under yogis such as Sri Aurobindo, BKS Iyengar and Maharishi Mahesh Yogi.

Raised by her uncle, Vital Porchon, who built rail-lines across Asia, she has walked with many leaders of political movements — Mahatma Gandhi during the Salt March of 1930, and later the 1963 March on Washington with Martin Luther King Jr. During her stint as a Hollywood actress, she hobnobbed with the likes of Marilyn Monroe, Clark Gable and Elizabeth Taylor.

In an e-mail exchange with The Hindu late in 2016, Ms. Porchon-Lynch, who was conferred the Padma Shri in 2019, said, “My memory of Puducherry is walking into my home, seeing someone sitting on a cushion on the floor and finding out that it was Mahatma Gandhi.” “I visited Puducherry only once. I took a young German yoga teacher back with me. I would like to visit again.” Alas, that was never to be.

She was once asked whether she could dance. “I said just a little and that I would like to dance the tango before I die. They asked me why I din’t start then. Since then, I have never stopped,” said the yoga guru who went on to master the bolero, tango, mambo, cha-cha, samba and swing dance. She pulled off a mind-blowing dance performance at America’s Got Talent.

“There is nothing you cannot do,” was her motto. And, she lived by it every step of the way.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 25, 2020 1:39:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/yoga-guru-tao-porchon-lynchs-puducherry-connect/article30907968.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY