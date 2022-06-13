Yoga festival on the beach ahead of 8th International Yoga Day next week

Yoga enthusiasts spread message of physical fitness and mental wellness ahead of the 8th International Yoga Day falling on June 21

Yoga enthusiasts gathered on the beach shortly after sunrise on Monday to spread the message of physical fitness and mental wellness ahead of the 8th International Yoga Day falling on June 21. Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararjan launched the ‘Yoga Mahotsav’ organised by Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (SBV) as part of the 100-day countdown held across 100 cities at iconic and heritage sites under the auspices of the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Ministry of AYUSH. Describing yoga as the nation’s cultural treasure in which the message of wellness for the entire humanity is enshrined, the Lieutenant Governor said the yoga should be adopted as a way of life. Practicing yoga is very much needed in the modern world of stress and strife to achieve “agility of body and calmness of mind”, she said. Ms. Soundararajan said working professionals, especially those in the IT sector, faced a great deal of stress. She exhorted organisations associated with yoga to formulate Standard Operating Procedures for seamlessly integrating the virtues and practice of yoga into the lives of everyone in general and women in particular for they are under enormous stress and work pressure, be it at home or office. S.C. Parija, Vice Chancellor of SBV, said yoga practice presented a path for attaining a tranquil state of mind and self-actualisation. Earlier in the day, a mass demonstration of the common yoga protocol was performed by over 300 students, faculty and staff of SBV led by Ananda Balayogi Bhavanani, Director, Centre for Yoga Therapy Education and Research, SBV. A.K. Sai J. Saravanan Kumar, Minister for Civil Supplies participated in the Yoga Mahotsav. SBV is also hosting a week-long international yoga therapy convention till June 21 featuring 20 eminent speakers across the globe.