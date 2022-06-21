Yoga Day celebrations held at 75 locations in Puducherry

L-G stresses the importance t role of yoga in maintaining body-mind equilibrium

Students performing asanas at the International Yoga Day celebrations held on Beach Road in Puducherry on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

L-G stresses the importance of yoga in maintaining body-mind equilibrium

Yoga enthusiasts performed breath control exercises and body postures on the beach off Gandhi Thidal to mark the 8th International Yoga Day celebrations on Tuesday.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan formally inaugurated the event which is being celebrated nation-wide in the presence of a host of dignitaries, such as Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam, Ministers, MLAs and officials.

Yoga gurus and students turned out in large numbers at the venue.

The participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in Mysuru was telecast on a big screen.

A Raj Nivas press note said the Lt. Governor has emphasised how a traditional knowledge form from the country had now gained widespread international acceptance. Last year alone, as many as 193 countries, including Islamic nations, had celebrated International Yoga Day (June 21), Ms. Soundararajan said.

Similar yoga festivals were held concurrently in 75 centres in Puducherry and the enclaves of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam across the Union Territory. Over 3,500 students participated in the events.

Auroville celebrated the 8th International Yoga Day and Sri Aurobindo’s 150 birth anniversary year at the Matrimandir Amphitheatre.

A marathon yoga event that was launched on May 23 concluded with more than 200 participants, mostly schoolchildren offering yoga asanas and prayanayama with the guidance of yoga teachers.

Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth hosted a week-long International Yoga Therapy Convention featuring 20 eminent speakers across the globe.