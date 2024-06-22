Yoga awareness programmes held

The Siddha Regional Research Institute, Puducherry, organised various events to promote yoga in Puducherry and its neighbouring districts in Tamil Nadu. The events culminated in a mass yoga programme on the premises of the institute on Friday.

Students and employees participated in the yoga awareness programmes. A yoga training programme for Anganwadi workers in Marakkanam and a competition to promote yoga were also organised, a release from the institute said.

The programmes in Tamil Nadu were organised with the support of the Integrated Child Development Service and Scheme, Villupuram District, the release said.