Yanam Municipality Commissioner suspended for insubordination

The Puducherry District Collector has issued an order placing R. Arul Pragasam under suspension with immediate effect; disciplinary action has been initiated as well

January 20, 2024 03:33 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The government has suspended Yanam Municipality Commissioner R. Arul Pragasam on charges of “insubordination.”

Puducherry District Collector and Secretary, Local Administration E. Vallavan has issued an order placing Mr. Pragasam under suspension with immediate effect. 

Sources said disciplinary action was initiated as he had gone against certain government decisions.

Mr. Vallavan, in his order issued on January 19, 2024, has directed the officer not to leave the headquarters without obtaining permission from him.

