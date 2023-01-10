ADVERTISEMENT

Yanam MLA ends indefinite fast after assurances of grievance redressal from BJP leaders

January 10, 2023 03:28 pm | Updated 03:28 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Golapalli Srinivas Ashok was on a fast over pending amounts with regard to the Ayushman Bharat scheme and the distribution of pattas for beneficiaries; the Puducherry Home Minister and Lt Governor both spoke to him and assured him of action

Rajesh B Nair

A few months ago, Mr. Ashok had staged a protest in the Assembly accusing the Chief Minister of ignoring his constituency following his victory and his decision to support the BJP block in the NDA | Photo Credit: File

Independent legislator representing Yanam, Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok, has called off his indefinite fast demanding the redressal of grievances pertaining to his constituency.

Mr. Ashok decided to end his fast after a delegation of BJP leaders led by Puducherry Home Minister A. Namassivayam, visited him in Yanam on Monday night. The Minister assured him that all his grievances would be addressed at the earliest.

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also spoke to the MLA over the phone and requested him to end the fast.

Mr. Namassivayam told The Hindu that the legislator wanted the government to correct the anomalies in red card distribution, disbursement of pending amounts of around ₹4 crore for the Ayushman Bharat scheme, and the distribution of pattas for beneficiaries. “We have assured him that the grievances would be resolved in a time-bound manner. The Lt Governor also spoke to him and assured him of all assistance,“ he said.

No discrimination of any constituency, says LG; Government responding to needs of all sections

Mr. Ashok won the Yanam constituency, defeating Chief Minister N. Rangasamy who had contested a second seat from this enclave in the Assembly polls. After his victory, the legislator had pledged his support to the BJP in the National Democratic Alliance government led by Mr. Rangasamy’s AINRC.

A few months ago, Mr. Ashok had staged a protest in the Assembly accusing the Chief Minister of ignoring his constituency following his victory and his decision to support the BJP block in the NDA.

However, it was his remarks against the Chief Minister during the recent fast that evoked a strong protest from AINRC legislators and outfits supporting Mr. Rangasamy. The legislator later clarified that he had not made any personal remarks against the Chief Minister, but his ire was only aimed at former Minister Malladi Krishna Rao.

Mr .Ashok has been gunning for Mr. Rao, a five-time legislator representing Yanam, who had vacated the seat for Mr. Rangasamy in the last Assembly polls .The Yanam legislator had accused Mr. Rao of trying to run the administrative affairs of Yanam using his proximity to the Chief Minister.

