ADVERTISEMENT

Y20 summit in Auroville begins today

April 03, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Y20 seeks to groom youth as future leaders through raising awareness of global issues and exchange of ideas

The Hindu Bureau

About 150 international youth delegates, including Aurovilians, will participate in the three-day Y20 summit beginning in Auroville on Tuesday as part of India’s G20 presidency.

R. N. Ravi, Tamil Nadu Governor and Chairman of Auroville Foundation, is scheduled to inaugurate the event at Bharat Nivas Auditorium, at 4 p.m.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa of India and Jayanti Ravi, Secretary, Auroville Foundation are among those participating, a press note from Auroville said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The G20 Summit on the theme ‘One Earth. One Family. One Future’ under India’s presidency also coincides with the 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo and 75th year of India’s Independence, and Auroville is geared to welcome youth in the 18-30 years age segment from all over the world for the Y20 summit.

As an official consultation forum for youth from G20 member countries to engage with each other, the Y20 seeks to groom youth as future leaders through raising awareness of global issues and exchange of ideas, the press note said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US