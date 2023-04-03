Y20 summit in Auroville begins today

April 03, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

About 150 international youth delegates, including Aurovilians, will participate in the three-day Y20 summit beginning in Auroville on Tuesday as part of India’s G20 presidency.

R. N. Ravi, Tamil Nadu Governor and Chairman of Auroville Foundation, is scheduled to inaugurate the event at Bharat Nivas Auditorium, at 4 p.m.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa of India and Jayanti Ravi, Secretary, Auroville Foundation are among those participating, a press note from Auroville said.

The G20 Summit on the theme ‘One Earth. One Family. One Future’ under India’s presidency also coincides with the 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo and 75th year of India’s Independence, and Auroville is geared to welcome youth in the 18-30 years age segment from all over the world for the Y20 summit.

As an official consultation forum for youth from G20 member countries to engage with each other, the Y20 seeks to groom youth as future leaders through raising awareness of global issues and exchange of ideas, the press note said.