Wrong translation by CM goes viral

A wrong translation by Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy about what a fisherwoman said during an interactive session with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday has gone viral on social media.
After giving his views on the welfare of fishermen and the outlook for the poor of the country, Mr. Gandhi opened the floor for an interactive session.
As the floor opened, an elderly fisherwoman asked in Tamil, “He [the Chief Minister, who was translating the speech] is here. Has he come and met us even once during the cyclone?”
While translating this in English, the Chief Minister said: “During cyclone Nivar, I came here and distributed relief assistance. She is saying that.”
The video of the interaction went viral, with some criticising the Chief Minister for “misguiding” Mr. Gandhi. Opposition leaders, including A. Namasssivayam (who quit the Congress to join the BJP), posted the video to suggest the Chief Minister had tried deliberately to hide the fact.
